Bluffton Fire Dept. working to get new certifications

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Municipalities all over the Lowcountry have changed a lot in the last 10 years.
In Beaufort County, Bluffton has added thousands of people to its town. With that, emergency services need to keep up.
The Bluffton Fire Department is trying to get the international accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence. They say over the last three years they have brought in assessors to keep track of their performances- but in the next month they should start seeing results when they have a site review performed by their peers.
For the Bluffton fire Department getting accredited means improving every aspect of their response. Including suiting up getting in the truck and responding to calls as quickly as possible.
The accreditation looks for changes in the policies- The department has to prove that they are consistently updating their techniques to meet what’s considered best practice. This includes everything from responses, to data entries to investigations. They say accreditation benefits everyone in the community because it forces the department to plan ahead.
“The staff that’s here right now planning for 20 years right now. They are not going to be here but they are setting it up so that whoever the next people that follow online are they are prepared. And then those people will be making decisions for 5,10, 20 years after that. So this all comes together as one big thing that will benefit our community,” said Bluffton Fire Captain Randy Hunter.
They say it’s important they continue to evolve as Bluffton continues to drastically change year-by-year. The department hopes to have full accreditation by January.
