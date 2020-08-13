City of Savannah to partner with community organizations to distribute CARES Act funds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson hosted a news conference via Zoom Thursday evening to discuss the community distribution of the city’s CARES Act funding.
The city’s share of CARES Act funding totals $5.3 million.
The city will partner with the United Way of the Coastal Empire and the Savannah Small Business Assistance Corporation to help distribute funds. Only residents and businesses of Savannah will be able to receive any funds.
According to the city, the $3.3 million City of Savannah CARES Act Fund at United Way intends to help residents of the City of Savannah maintain stable, safe housing.
The stated goal by the organizations is to pay past-due mortgage, rent or utility balances accrued from March through August 2020 due to loss of income directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city states there are no household income limits or requirements, but individuals must meet the following criteria to qualify to apply:
- Must be a resident of the City of Savannah
- Must be able to provide proof of loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic (from March 1-to Aug. 30)
- Must be able to provide verification of current household income (receiving unemployment benefits, returned to work, new employment, SSI and SSDI, child support and alimony where applicable)
- Must be able to provide verification of past-due rent/mortgage/utilities (copy of the most recent bill, copy of the mortgage statement, copy of the lease or statement from the property management company)
- Must provide identification of all members in the household
For more information or to talk with a specialist, call 211 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To apply online, go to //savannahga.gov/caresact.
The SBAC will distribute $2 million to help small businesses recover in losses due to the pandemic through recovery loans and forgive previously issued emergency loans, according to the city.
For more information about loan forgiveness or to apply for a recovery loan, businesses can call (912) 232-4700. Interested Savannah businesses may apply online beginning Tuesday, Aug. 18, at sbacsav.com.
