Downpours develop this afternoon, last into the evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are climbing near 90 degrees at lunchtime, with just a few isolated showers around. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop by mid afternoon, as highs reach the lower 90s with “feels like” temperatures near 100°.
These storms will have the capability of producing torrential rainfall, brief gusty wind and small hail. One or two of these storms could become strong/severe. Since these will be slow-movers, those that are under the heaviest downpours could receive 1-2" of rainfall this afternoon through this evening. Be careful if you have to drive in the rain today! Slow down and give other vehicles plenty of space.
The stronger storms will begin to dissipate after sunset, but rain will linger into the evening. Don't be surprised if there is still some thunder around while you are getting ready for bed tonight.
Tybee Tides: 7.6' 4:00PM I 2.2' 10:47PM I 6.5' 4:25AM
Friday morning's commute will be mostly dry, but some roads will still be damp from overnight rainfall. Scattered showers and storms return Friday afternoon with highs once again reaching the lower 90s.
Tropics:
Tropical Depression Eleven has strengthened into Tropical Storm Josephine. This is a weak Tropical Storm that will continue moving northwest through the weekend before turning north early next week. This system will also weaken early next week, we are not expecting any impacts here in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
