GHSA holding onto Sept. 4 start date for football

THOMASTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The GHSA high school football season is still set to kick off on September 4.
GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines informed member schools in a memo Wednesday that date could be changed as they continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation across the state.
In the memo, Dr. Hines says a decision on starting the season will be made “as the numbers dictate over the next few weeks.”
Here is the memo released by the GHSA Wednesday:
“After today’s meeting with the SMAC, the GHSA is providing this information to our member schools to provide an idea of the possibilities that exist for GHSA sports/activities.
- Our plan as of today is to move forward with the September 4 date for opening football season as directed by the Board of Trustees.
- However, it is possible that the start date of September 4 could change based on COVID-19 data.
- As numbers dictate over the next two weeks, a decision will be forthcoming with regard to the football start date.
- The GHSA staff has contingency plans to cover all start and restart scenarios.
- Our goal continues to be to provide sports and activities for our students as soon as possible with safety being the top priority.
- There is always a possibility of postponement based on the data and advice from our medical professionals.
Recommendations and restrictions are fluid and subject to change. Safety must be our top priority.”
