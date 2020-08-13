Good News: Memorial Health’s new technology to treat lung cancer

“Lung cancer is the Number 1 killing cancer of men and women, more than breast, and colon and prostate. And that’s because usually, lung cancer is found in the late stages. Anything we have at our disposal to help us get that diagnosis early helps to change that mortality ... we’re getting diagnostic yield of over 97 percent and with that, we have been able to send patients to our multi-disciplinary clinic where they are able to see an interventional pulmonologist, a board certified thoracic surgeon, a board certified medical and radiation oncologist and get a treatment plan underway.”