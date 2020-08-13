Liberty Co. students return to school virtually

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County students headed back for the first day of school, this time, virtually.
With a back-to-school different from years past, Liberty County School System wanted to provide families an extra resource to help with the transition.
Thursday was the first day students and parents had to log into the online learning platform, Canvas, for classes. Liberty County School System knew some families would run into issues and have questions, so they designated a special phone number to help.
The school district’s customer service line has been busy since it opened at 8 a.m.
District staff are answering calls from parents, who have questions about classes, WiFi, meals, among other issues.
Once they learn what the problem is, staff will transfer the call to the appropriate department that'd be able to help.
If the department isn’t available to take the call, the parent’s name and number is written down and they should expect someone to get back to them shortly.
The district's communication coordinator says most parents who have called are having issues logging their child on to Canvas.
“Any first day of school, you’re going to have some confusion and what do you need to do. We knew with a virtual, full virtual, that we would definitely have some parents that were not sure what to do,” said Cathy Lane, Communications Coordinator.
The district plans to have the customer service line open for the foreseeable future, as they continue with the digital learning plan.
If you need help, call 912-318-9048.
