Retired medical technician making an impact on the gridiron

“Oh my gosh, I mean it’s Immense, anytime we can negate, everybody knows athletic is a risk, that’s just a reality of life, and you throw COVID-19 into the mix. It’s still a risk, but athletics is a volunteer activity, so to have someone like her who has a creative mindset who says yeah I can do this and make this, and that’s just one more thing that we can do to protect our student-athletes, it’s phenomenal,” Griffin said.