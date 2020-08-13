Savannah dance studio builds pods to keep dancers safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A dance studio believes they have found a safe way to bring students back to move and shake!
Studio owners built and designed pods so that dancers could come and dance in a safe way. While it might look like there's not enough room to groove, there sure is!
Rebecca Padgett School of Performing Arts has not let the barrier of COVID-19 come between them and dancing. Instead, they built their own barriers, they like to call pods, to dance in.
“As a performer you just never know what’s going to happen during live theater and you have to roll with the punches,” founder Anekia Boatwright-McGhee said.
In dance, everything is done in counts of eight, so now these dancers and teachers have a choreographed eight count process they go through before, during and after class.
"Now we have this amazing system that we hope not only inspires people in our industry, but even anyone that deals with youth development, of what it looks like to reconnect."
Students are dropped off valet style. They get a temperature check, go through a hand sanitizing station, two ionizing stations that sanitizes their clothes and hands and a sanitizing mat for their shoes.
Boatwright-McGhee got down to business after, literally, dreaming up a way for her teachers and students to come to class safely.
"Each pod is connected to the teachers' pod and the teacher can even give them a high-five without touching them straight through the plastic."
The pods are in each of the studio's three classrooms. The pods are made up of durable PVC pipe and vinyl that the students can see through and the pods aren't closed in, so they don't feel claustrophobic.
"We've done this so that we can make sure that regardless of what goes on in the environment we're able to keep our students dancing and they never have to experience that abrupt halt that they did when we left out of the door on spring break."
While it may not be the usual dance class, it's still really fun. Take it from me, these pods don't stop you from finding the beat!
"Just being able to welcome our kids into something where people said it was impossible, they now know it's possible."
During class, students and staff have to wear a face mask or a face shield. The studio also has a virtual option that still makes the student feel as if they’re dancing right alongside everyone else.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.