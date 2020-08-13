SCCPSS offers registration assistance on Savannah’s southside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With just a few days to go before the launch of virtual learning, the Savannah Chatham School District is asking parents and guardians to have their children registered by August 19. Students who are new to the school district or recently changed their address can register online.
Starting Thursday, August 13, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System will open a remote office at the Savannah Mall to help parents register their students online.
“We want to be able to give that one-on-one assistance for parents who need that help, even if it’s just reassurance that their child is in our system and ready for the start date,” Senior Director of Student Information Systems Heather DiTommaso said.
District staff is asking parents to either call 912-395-5584 or visit this website to make an appointment.
The school district says parents will be required to wear a face covering. And no children will be allowed during the appointment.
The Director of Savannah-Chatham County Schools Student Affairs Quentina Miller-Fields said, “Safety comes first. We are practicing all CDC and DPH guidelines at our Student and Family Service Center as well as the Savannah Mall.”
Starting Monday, August 17, SCCPSS will begin offering more registration assistance at its Student and Family Service Center on East Broad Street. Parents need to bring their photo i.d., proof of address, and their student’s birth certificate or guardianship papers
”We do need immunization forms, EED forms, and if they have a previous report card but those are not mandatory in order to get the child registered,” DiTommaso said.
SCCPSS says registration assistance will take place for as long as it is needed.
