Small act of kindness goes a long way for injured Jesup firefighter

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Joshua Brothers is a Jesup firefighter who’s recovering after a crash while riding his motorcycle. Now, he’s thanking a man who helped him a great deal.
“It’s been a long slow recovery,” said Brothers.
Georgia State Patrol reports showed Brothers was riding his motorcycle north on State Route 303 in Brunswick on May 28.
“It’s been a struggle since the crash,” he said.
Investigators said Barry Young hit Brothers while turning left onto the highway, sending him into a wood line and leaving him with several broken bones and fractures.
“Doctors are saying I’m recovering slower than they hoped but it is making progress,” Brothers said.
Ten surgeries later and Brothers is happy to be back home, but it's comes with challenges.
“Just the day-to-day activities that I use to be able to do, seem to be a bit of a struggle,” Brothers said. “Like doing the dishes, cooking dinner, taking out the trash.”
A long, tiresome walk to the side of the road is now the least of his worries thanks to Derek Dell.
“He saw me struggling on crutches trying to get the trash can to the right side of the road,” Brothers said.
“I saw him come out one day and I asked him what had happened to his leg,” Dell said.
“I told him I’d been in a motorcycle crash,” explained Brothers. “He immediately jumped out of his truck, pulled the trash can to the correct side of the road.
A simple, yet meaningful, act of kindness.
“It’s not something you see much of anymore,” said Brothers. “It’s a lost trait.”
Dell didn’t think much of the act.
“It’s the way I was raised,” he said.
However, Dell now knows it didn’t go unnoticed.
“Actually being able to see him, thank him and shake his hand; it means a lot,” said Brothers.
The Jesup Fire Department is asking the community to help their fellow firefighter.
