Storms firing up with mostly calm conditions by sunset

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve already had some soakers today from Beaufort County to Doctortown to Glennville. Weak storm motions and abundant moisture will lead to some heavy rainfall and possible localized minor flooding. Even a wet microbust could produce damaging wind gusts.
Savannah has warmed to 93° versus Beaufort only 83° due to cooling rain.
The bulk of the storms will fade by mid evening, but I’ll keep an isolated rain chance through midnight.
Friday we’ll do it all over again and even Saturday with a bit of break on Sunday. There will be isolated rain storms, but I think coverage will be less on Sunday.
Tropical Storm Josephine will be north of Puerto Rico on Sunday projected to maintain its tropical storm strength. A more northerly turn is expected on Monday, and it will be 800-900 miles away from Savannah.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.