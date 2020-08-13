Thursday: More heat, along with a few more storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s in many spots. It’s in the lower 70s in some inland communities and near 80° at the beaches.
The day begins with a spotty shower and thundershower chance.
Under sunshine, the temperature nears 90° by noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s. It’ll feel hotter than 105° in spots with moisture factored-in.
Scattered showers & storms are likely between lunch and dinner, today. One, or two, may become stronger with gusty winds & small hail. Frequent lightning and brief heavy rain are expected with any storm that manages to form.
Rain, gradually, diminishes this evening after sunset as the temperature cools back into the 80s, then 70s where we begin our Friday.
The rest of the forecast features seasonably hot weather and isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon & early evening, thunderstorms.
