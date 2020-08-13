Tybee Police looking for graffiti suspects

TYBEE, Ga. (WTOC) - Graffiti painted over street signs on Tybee Island has police trying to find who did it.
Spray painting these flowers wasn't the only thing police say the two suspects did. They painted over street signs and some merchandise at a local business.
Around 6 in the morning on Wednesday, the Tybee Island Police Department was alerted about graffiti that had been done on city property. This speed limit sign has since been cleaned off. Other signs were also painted in blue.
Officer Emory Randolph says there are two suspects. They were seen in front of city hall painting the flowers. He says they also painted on some merchandise at a local business.
Randolph says they believe the two are in their late teens or early twenties. He says with summer crowds, you never know who the culprit might be.
"Our local community generally has a lot of respect for the island and they're not prone to doing this type of thing. We hate to think that it's a guest, but it's certainly a possibility. Anytime you have more people on the island, you're going to have more issues that you have to deal with."
Officer Randolph says residents who live on Butler Avenue, specifically between 2nd and 6th streets, should look at their surveillance footage to help in their investigation.
