Savannah mayor discusses community distribution of CARES Act funds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson hosted a news conference via Zoom Thursday evening to discuss the community distribution of the city’s CARES Act funding.
The city’s share of CARES Act funding totals $5.3 million.
Brynn Grant, president and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, and Victoria Saxton, controller of the Savannah Small Business Assistance Corporation, attended to discuss their agencies’ partnership to assist individuals, families and businesses who have been struggling financially as a result of COVID-19.
