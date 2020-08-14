Beach High football team will quarantine after student-athlete’s positive COVID-19 test

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Beach High School football player self-reported a positive COVID-19 case, according to the school system.
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System states the Beach High football team and coaching staff will quarantine for 14 days.
While participation in athletics is voluntary, all SCCPSS athletic teams continue to follow the established safety protocols provided by the District Athletic Office in accordance with the CDC, Department of Public Health, and GHSA recommendations.
Safety protocols include the following:
- No visitors are allowed at team workouts. Only students, coaches, and other pertinent staff may attend/participate in these sessions.
- Staff and students will be screened each day before entering the building to include a temperature check. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or a fever over 100.4 will not be allowed in the building.
- Protective face coverings are mandatory inside the building.
- Weight Room equipment will be cleaned after use by each athlete.
- Custodial staff will disinfect all rooms and equipment each day between all workout sessions and again at the end of the day.
- Students must arrive at their designated workout time and leave immediately after their session is complete.
