Celebrate National Honey Bee Day at a local business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Honey Bee is just one bee that helps pollinate plants across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
From the pretty flowers in your garden, to some staple crops and at-home veggie gardens - honey bees make it all more possible.
We talked to Ted Dennard, founder of Savannah Bee Company about their plans to celebrate.
If you’d like to join in on the fun, all while learning more ABOUT the honey bee... head to the Savannah Bee Company this Saturday. You can see bees in-action, learn more about them and check out the delicious local honey and mead that they help produce! And make sure you tune in next week.
Cutter Martin is going to share Ted Dennard’s tips on making your garden more pollinator-friendly.
