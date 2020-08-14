Childcare programs offer help for school-aged children doing distance learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many working parents are in need of childcare as students start the school year on a computer screen.
Facilities that once offered daycare or after-school programs now have programs to help school-aged children who are enrolled in distance learning.
There is an easy way to find a state licensed facility. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) has a website that’s searchable by zip code to find the closest program.
At the height of the pandemic, many of those licensed facilities closed down. As of today, 62 percent of them or 2,963 programs have reopened, according to DECAL.
Some have lower attendance than normal, which gives them the space and professional staff to help school-aged children, said DECAL Commissioner Amy Jacobs, in a prepared statement.
“We believe this is a win-win for child care programs and our schools in serving Georgia families during the challenging days of this public health emergency,” said Commissioner Jacobs, in the prepared statement.
