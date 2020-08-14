Community gathers for vigil for Julian Lewis

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia State Trooper has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.
The charges are connected to a shooting that happened in Screven County last Friday night.
Jacob Thompson was also fired from the Department of Public Safety and Georgia State Patrol.
Preliminary reports from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation show Thompson shot 60-year-old Julian Lewis.
Lewis’ family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember his life.
Hours after the arrest of the Georgia State Trooper now charged with his murder, family and friends of Julian Lewis gathered in front of Sylvania City Hall, celebrating his life and calling for justice.
“My husband was somebody’s father, somebody’s son, somebody’s nephew, brother and he’s gone at the hands of a murderer,” said Betty Lewis, Julian’s widow.
Lewis was shot and killed last Friday night after briefly running from a traffic stop.
Earlier Friday, the GBI arrested and charged trooper Jacob Thompson with felony murder and aggravated assault.
“Screven County showed up because Julian Lewis didn’t deserve to die like he did on Stony Pond Road,” said Lewis Family Attorney Francys Johnson.
Surrounded by family, Lewis’ widow Betty sat front and center at the candlelight vigil. She says this last week has been devastating.
“My soulmate was gone. I wish that on nobody, that feeling of loneliness. I won’t be touched, won’t be loved. He couldn’t cuddle with me.”
She says the support Friday night as the vigil shut down Main Street in downtown Sylvania was overwhelming.
Thompson is in the Screven County Jail. Lewis’ family says the arrest and charges are just the first step in seeing justice for their loved one and change in their community.
“Not this case. Not this one. It will not be swept under the rug. Not this one.”
Now the family will turn their attention to the funeral of Julian Lewis. That’s scheduled to happen tomorrow at Charlestown United Methodist Church in Screven County.
