Evans County School System delays start of school to Sept. 8; developing new model for in-person classes

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Evans County School System has delayed the start of school until Sept. 8.
The school system states that there have been 12 positive COVID-19 tests among school staff and nine other staff members are in quarantine due to symptoms. Two students have also reported positive COVID-19 tests, according to the school system.
District personnel are currently developing an A/B Model of face-to-face instruction.
Although the A/B plan is currently under development, the school system states some of the components would be:
- ½ of students attend Mondays and Tuesdays.
- ½ of students attend Thursdays and Fridays.
- Wednesdays will be dedicated to complete deep cleaning and sanitation of all buildings. Buildings will also be deep cleaned and disinfected over the weekends.
- We will utilize this model with plans to return to full face-to-face instruction on Monday, September 28, 2020 IF it is safe to do so.
- Groups will be established by bus routes to keep family units attending on the same days.
- Meals will be sent home with students on Tuesdays and Fridays.
- The reduction of students on campus will ensure social distancing in classrooms, cafeterias, and playgrounds as well as greatly reduce the number of children on buses.
- Curriculum and pacing guides will be modified. Our focus will be quality over quantity until we are able to return to a full schedule.
- After school extra-curricular clubs and activities will be suspended until further notice.
- Athletic practices and competitions will continue according to GHSA guidelines.
- Parents who have opted for face-to-face instruction will be informed the week of August 24, 2020 about the group to which their child is assigned.
- All safety protocols will be observed.
- Open houses for student returning face-to-face will be held for Pre-K, Kindergarten, 6th grade, and 9th grade. The formats and details will be released by Friday, August 21, 2020.
- Details about open houses for students attending virtually will be sent directly to parents.
- The district will be hosting a Facebook Live session on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. and again on Monday August 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to provide details to parents and the community and answer questions.
The Evans County School System has an enrollment of 1,866 students. 489 students have elected to return to school virtually.
If parents wish to opt out of their virtual enrollment, a form can be completed at your child’s school. The deadline will be August 28 at 3 p.m.
Paper enrollment for virtual instruction can be picked up at schools. Due to limited numbers, acceptance will be needs and case-by-case basis.
