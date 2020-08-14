Exclusive look at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC got an exclusive look inside The Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah.
Construction is moving along on the $69 million facility.
Progress is ongoing at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah. Leaders say the next several months this place will transform into a kid centric hospital.
“What this is going to offer is a hospital care experience for children like none other around,” said Heather Newsome, Administrative Director of Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah.
What is now a floor at Memorial Health will soon become a separate hospital fully devoted to kids in 36 counties across Georgia and Southern South Carolina. While the 100,000 square foot building is still a work in progress, it will offer 50 inpatient beds, 18 ER beds, a surgical suite and much more specific to children.
"Right here in this building will be a huge game changer, kids will be able to come here, we'll have four OR's that are dedicated for that service with 12 recovery rooms. Really being able to have that experience right here just for the kids to where they don't have to be intermingled with adults and that's how that service is provided today really adds another level for our children here."
Leaders have been planning this colorful kid centric space for years down to every detail. Not only will they have kid inspired design elements, but also more space for the entire family and state of the art equipment.
Hospital leaders say COVID-19 did slow down their schedule a bit, but they continue to push forward.
"For us it is just a few months pushed back from our intended opening date which I think is a huge success story the fact that we've been able to continue to move this project along during such intense times."
Hospital leaders say what’s left to do will happen quickly over the next several months from finishing touches to furniture and eventually move-in. They hope to have the Willet Children’s Hospital open by the first quarter of 2021.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.