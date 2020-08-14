GBI handling several recent officer-involved shooting investigations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the last eight months of 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they've had 59 requests for officer-involved shooting investigations.
Officials say at this time, this is more than they had last year. Just this past weekend, they were asked to investigate four officer-involved shootings in less than 24 hours.
“I do remember, on at least one or two occasions, having three in a short period of time, but it’s not common to have four in such a short window,” GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles said.
Four officer-involved shootings happened this past weekend. Out of these four includes an incident in Screven County where a state trooper shot and killed Julian Lewis after a chase that started with a traffic stop. The other was in Waycross, Ga., where an officer fired several times at a moving car that also started after a traffic violation.
“Our agency does tend to investigate, on average, maybe two per week if you’re looking at the average of what we investigate statewide,” Miles said.
The GBI is an assistance agency. This means any law enforcement agency can call them for an independent look into an incident. Officials say there is no state law or policy that mandates that agencies contact the GBI.
“We get most of our requests from sheriff’s offices, police departments and other state agencies that have law enforcement officers from all around the state,” Miles said.
Miles said they do have the resources to handle this number of officer-involved cases with the help of their 15 regional offices that are strategically placed throughout the state.
“All of our offices are trained and equipped to be able to respond to them,” Miles said.
On average, Miles says it takes about 60-90 days to investigate an officer-involved shooting. Once the investigation is done, it's handed over to the District Attorney's office.
“We work these cases very meticulously in an open and transparent manner,” Miles said.
Miles says these cases are of high public interest, so they have all hands on deck.
“The mission for the GBI is to go on a fact-finding mission, a fact-finding investigation, to get to the bottom of what happened,” Miles said.
Miles says they do ask the public to contact them if they have any information that would help them in their investigations.
