Gov. Kemp will issue new executive order allowing cities to require face coverings with limitations

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will issue a new executive order on Saturday that will include new language about cities that issue mask mandates, according to the director of communications for the governor’s office.
In the new executive order, Gov. Kemp will add language that will allow local governments to require face coverings with limitations and if the cities meet specific health-related metrics. There will also be a limit on potential penalties.
According to Director of Communications Candice Broce, this order will contain protections for business owners and private property. Specifically, for businesses, the owner will still be able to decide whether to have a face covering requirement or not. If the owner decides to have a face covering requirement, the owner can decide who enforces it.
A statement for the City of Savannah was provided by the Office of Public Communications:
“The mask order remains in place in Savannah, with City marshals and police officers actively providing education on mask-wearing and offering masks to those who do not have one. As has been the case since July 1, the City of Savannah remains focused on encouraging compliance with the emergency mask order to help our community more quickly get through this pandemic.”
In the same executive order, Gov. Kemp is expected to renew existing restrictions on large public gatherings, businesses and shelter-in-place guidelines.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
