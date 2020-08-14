Heat, scattered downpours lead us into the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s partly, to mostly, cloudy, with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s in many spots this morning. It’s in the lower 70s in some inland communities and near 80° closer to the coast.
The day begins with a spotty shower and thundershower chance.
Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature nears 90° by noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s. It’ll feel hotter than 105° in spots this afternoon.
Scattered showers & storms are likely between lunch and dinner, today. One, or two, may become stronger with gusty winds & small hail. Rain diminishes this evening after sunset as the temperature cools back into the 80s, then 70s where we begin our Saturday.
The rest of the forecast features seasonably hot weather and isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon & early evening, thunderstorms.
Slightly drier weather is in Sunday’s forecast; more noticeably drier Monday ahead of a cooler, wetter trend by the middle of next week. High temperatures may remain in the 80s!
Have a wonderful weekend,
Cutter
