IV therapy business increases during the pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A treatment that aims to boost your immune system is gaining popularity. It’s called IV therapy.
WTOC reached out to three local centers that offer the service, they say there’s been an increase in business, as people focus on their health and wellness during the pandemic.
“Everybody just feels tired. They feel run down, and again; they’re not sleeping well. They’re stressed. They’re worried about their hours at work or not work,” The Corner Suite Medical Director Dr. Paul Bradley said.
And now, they’re looking for ways to feel better, and IV Therapy is how they’re doing it.
Dr. Bradley said business has increased despite the pandemic.
The owner said there’s been a 30 percent increase for house calls and 20 percent for in-person.
“They’ll come in and just say ‘I’m exhausted. I need a boost. I need something.’”
According to Dr. Glenn Carter, an internal medicine doctor in Hinesville, it is possible for stress and exhaustion to take a toll on your health.
“The human body is pretty tough. It really can fight off most things, but stress does increase the risk of certain infections and certain things,” Dr. Carter said.
This is why The Corner Suite says its clients are trying to stay proactive when it comes to their health.
Here’s how it works. The vitamin and electrolyte bag of fluid drips through the IV tubing and goes straight into the client’s veins. The whole transfusion process takes around 30 minutes to an hour.
“Vitamin C, B12, B complex, magnesium.”
Dr. Bradley says this won’t prevent or cure COVID-19, it just makes you feel better, boosting your immune system.
“They come out feeling so much better more often than not.”
Although Dr. Carter doesn’t recommend IV Therapy, he says the best ways to boost your immune system are by eating healthy, getting enough sleep, and exercising.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.