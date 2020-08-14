Montgomery Co. High School building positive relationships with police officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Montgomery County High School had the chance to meet with some local and state law enforcement officers to build positive relationships and discuss the best way to deal with police during a traffic stop.
During these times, specifically, Principal Barrow wanted to make sure his students were handling situations with law enforcement in the correct way because his students' safety is always his number one priority.
The idea is juniors and seniors at MCHS could meet with law enforcement to learn more about what to expect if they encounter police. During the assembly, representatives from the Georgia State Patrol, the sheriff's office and police department were able to share tips for people during a traffic stop.
Officers say they want to have the safest and most positive encounters with people and don’t want anyone’s nerves getting in the way. Georgia State Patrol troopers say the side of the road is a bad place for an argument to happen. He says a lot of bad outcomes start with simple traffic violations that go bad.
“The ones that are just the seatbelt or they’re just a cellphone and they’re limited to that minor violation they, handled incorrectly on both sides, can lead to a very dangerous situation,” said Georgia State Patrol Sergeant First Class Eric Wilkes.
Principal Barrow says he wanted to have this assembly because he's concerned with relationships between law enforcement and citizens.
“I wanted to take that relationship and expand it even further to explain to them, educate them and let them know that they’re there to protect them and they’re also there so if you need them to come see them,” Dr. Scott Barrow.
Principal Barrow says this is something he would like to do again for the years to come.
