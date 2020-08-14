New Hilton Head Island park to offer WiFi, chargers

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Hilton Head project 20 years in the making is in its final stages.
It’s one of the biggest projects on Hilton Head. Celebration Park was supposed to open this summer, but after supply chain and labor shortages due to COVID-19 delayed progress, things are back on track for an October opening.
The park is across from one of the biggest areas of the island, Coligny Plaza. Not only will it increase parking, restroom accessibility, and performance space on the island, it will also have a playground, a children’s museum, and something more important than ever - Wi-Fi access.
Parks all over the island are now considered Wi-Fi hotspots. But the addition of USB charging ports and Wi-Fi accessibility to Celebration Park means that as children are learning virtually, parents have somewhere to take them not only to play and hang out, but to learn as well. Project leaders say while it doesn’t look like much now, in just a few weeks it will be a new resource.
“Yeah it’s usually that last 10 percent of the project which really brings the project to the focus. And you can kind of see the culmination of all that work. Right now it does still look like a construction site and so it will over the next few months turn from a construction site to a park that’s available to the community,” said Shawn Colin, Community Development Director.
The town hopes the new park will also encourage more investment into the Coligny Beach and Heritage Plaza area of the island.
