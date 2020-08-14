One or two severe storms possible Friday evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Storms are building in from the southwest this afternoon. Isolated damaging winds and flash flooding will be possible, mainly later this afternoon. High temps should be in the lower to mid 90s most inland spots, generally warmest in GA where there’s more sun. Coastal areas will generally top out in the mid to upper 80s.
Tonight: The majority of storms will shrink in coverage and in strength after midnight.
Saturday Daybreak lower and middle 70s inland with upper 70s for the islands. The most active day of the weekend looks to be Saturday with a very moist atmosphere with a couple stronger storms are possible with slightly better wind fields in place. Highs in the low to middle 90s.
Broad low pressure will reside over the region on Saturday, while high pressure persists offshore. The low will then lift northeast, allowing a weak front to cross the area Sunday into Sunday night. Generally less shower and thunderstorm coverage is expected on Sunday. The highest rain chances will be closer to the coast ahead of the front Temperatures will be within a couple degrees of normal.
The front will be off the coast on Monday. It should be more of a typical summertime convective day and actually one of the driest days in days; rain chances will be 30% Highs will mainly be in the low 90s away from the immediate coast.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.