Savannah Police to move to electronic ticketing system

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police will soon be using a digital ticket writing system that city staff and police leaders say will streamline operations and make officers more efficient.
Savannah Police was the only police agency in the area that had not adopted the electronic citation system.
So far this year, Savannah Police’s traffic operations has written almost 7,400 citations this year. Average time it takes to hand write those tickets according to Police Chief Roy Minter, is between 20 to 30 minutes.
Minter says the new technology will cut that time in half. The new electronic citation and software costs just over $400,000. But it’s been a priority for the police department to get to improve accuracy and efficiency.
At Thursday’s Council meeting, the city manager detailed how that efficiency translates to dollars.
“I pulled the records from Recorders Court. In a typical year, Recorders Court processes, this year being not typical, processes 25,000 tickets. So at 20 minutes a ticket, that’s 500,000 minutes, which comes out to the equivalent of 20,833 days. And so I can actually calculate what the cost of that is. And I think I could fairly say this system would pay for itself in two years,” said Savannah City Manager Pat Monahan.
The new software for electronic citations will link up with what the court uses, meaning a seamless transition from writing the ticket to Recorders Court processing it.
“With the efficiency of moving paper and the processes of getting the citations to the court, getting it into the court system, right now a violator has to wait ten days before they can even call Recorders Court to get a status on their citation if they want to pay the fine without going to court, things of that nature. That’s ten days. We’re probably going to be able to reduce that number as well,” said Lt. Max Nowinsky.
The lieutenant says the new e-citation system will be configured for traffic and patrol officers, as well as for specialized units like the Alcohol Beverage Compliance Unit.
