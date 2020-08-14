Second Harvest plans to help feed students during school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Wednesday, Aug. 19, the Savannah Chatham Public School System will begin the school year virtually, but that doesn’t mean students are going to miss out on lunch.
Over the last few months, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has passed out more than 400,000 free meals to children across the Coastal Empire.
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia Executive Director Mary Jane Crouch said, ”We’re seeing around a 48% increased need right now. When {the pandemic} first started, during the month of April, we saw around a 150% increased need.”
As the new school year begins, the summer meal sites, like at the West Chatham YMCA, will soon be winding down. But that doesn’t mean Second Harvest is closing their kitchen. Crouch says as the public school district plans to deliver breakfast and lunch to students weekly, Second Harvest will look at other feeding opportunities, like helping its community partners.
”A lot of community organizations will allow their locations to be places where children can come in with their computers and do their school work, maybe while the parents work. And these locations will not be getting the bus stop meals, so we want to make sure those kids are able to eat,” Crouch said.
Second Harvest is waiting on word from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on whether or not they can serve those other sites as well as offer meals for the weekends.
”And with that we also asked if we could serve them breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays, so when they leave on Friday, they have breakfast for the next two days,” Crouch added.
Many of the Chatham County summer meal sites will continue to serve students breakfast and lunch until Tuesday, Aug. 18. For more information, please click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.