Wayne Co. School System could reconsider start date, in-person option

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After this past Tuesday's school board meeting, the board expressed an interest in reconsidering its opening plans as the district continues to assess the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wayne County School System initially planned to send students back to the classroom on Aug. 10, but that was pushed back to Aug. 24.
The reopening plan currently calls for in-person or virtual learning, but that could change come next week.
The school board could vote to keep this option or it could vote to push the start date back again until after Labor Day, or only offer virtual learning with an Aug. 24 start date.
One of Wayne County's directors of curriculum and instruction says the district continues to receive feedback from families about reopening plans.
“We just want to make sure everybody has a chance to have their voice heard and we’ve been taking lots and lots of feedback from families. We’ve adjusted based on the feedback we’ve gotten, but eventually we’ve got to make a decision and get this thing rolling. We can’t kick the can down the road too much longer before we get started,” said Reggie Burgess, with the Wayne County School System.
That board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and it is open to the public, but it will also be live streamed on Facebook. We’ll be sure to update you on air and online once a decision is made.
