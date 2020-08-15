Community members hold BBQ fundraiser for Port Wentworth family

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) -Community members in Port Wentworth came out to support a family that lost everything in a fire last week.
A BBQ fundraiser was held Saturday afternoon to raise money for the Burroughs family.
Joe and Donna Burroughs said their life changed after losing everything in the fire.
“Everything you own is gone in 30 minutes, everything you’ve ever worked for. Our family got out which is great, that’s the best part.”
The family said since that day, they’ve been living in hotels trying to figure out their next move. Community members came together to help ease some of the stress, putting together a BBQ fundraiser to help raise money.
“This is something that the community decided to come together and do ourselves. We’re a community, we love each other,” said organizer Katelin Smith.
“If I was in that position I don’t know what I would be doing,”or mentally how do you handle such a traumatic event,” said Eric Shakeman. “I thought to myself they must be overwhelmed and so I just felt like something had to be done.”
Both Smith and Shakeman helped make it happen and both said it’s something they didn’t have to think twice about.
“I keep telling them, I know we can’t take this trauma away but we might can ease the sting of it a little bit,” Shakeman said.
It’s a gesture the family said is unforgettable, seeing the community show up to support them.
“This is amazing, we didn’t expect anything like this,” Joe and Donna Burroughs said. “Kind of leaves us more or less speechless, I mean you don’t really know what to say.”
The Burroughs family said their pets didn’t make it out and both of their cars were a total loss.
Kona Ice donated 20 percent of the proceeds they made from the BBQ fundraiser to the family.
BBQ organizers said they are still taking donations for the family.
