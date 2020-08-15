Humane Society helps dogs find a ’furever’ home with Dog Days of Summer event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Humane Society of Greater Savannah needs your help finding their pups a furever home during the coronavirus pandemic.
To help get people out the door and their pooches into homes, The Humane Society for Greater Savannah created their Dog Days of Summer Program.
Volunteer and Foster Coordinator Montana Tohm says it allows their dogs to great a break from the shelter and potentially find a loving home.
“It’s just a really fun day for the dogs to be able to have a break from the shelter or go out for an adventure, do something new,” said Tohm.”We don’t want our dogs getting bored or stressed out or anything like that so this really gives them a mental break, physical break and it really does help with adoption.”
Tohm says they created the program in March. They partner with local businesses throughout our area to meet potential adopters.
All volunteers have to do is sign up, come to the shelter, grab a kit, and go to their pre-approved destination.
“They go to these places, they take lots of pictures, they interact with different members of the public they see,” Tohm said. “The dogs wear an “adopt me” leash.
From River Street to the Tybee Island Lighthouse, she says this gives people a chance to meet dogs available for adoption like Luna.
Tohm says people are still adopting during the pandemic.
They broke their adoption record just last week with 73 adoptions and want to continue to help find the animals that come into their care, a place they can call home.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.