Savannah Fire extinguishes auto repair shop fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire extinguished a fire in an auto repair shop Friday night.
Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the auto shop in the 0 Block of West Montgomery Crossroad at 9:56 p.m.
Firefighters entered the building and discovered a small fire in an area where flammable liquids were stored.
The fire did not extend beyond the storage area.
None of the vehicles inside the repair shop were burned, but there was smoke damage throughout the building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
