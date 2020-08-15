Two rounds of passing showers and storms then a calmer Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another round of passing showers and storms possible through sunset. The severe weather potential is low. I think we’ll be mostly dry by 8:10pm sunset and dry overnight.
It’s all due to an area of low pressure moving through the southeast with a trailing cold front that will spark a few showers and isolated storms on Sunday but less impactful than Saturday. Sunday wake up temps will be in the low to middle 70s even at the coast with some increased clouds and passing mid to late afternoon showers and an isolated strong to severe storm; highs 90-95°.
We start the work week with some drier air, but we’re back into an unsettled weather pattern through the rest of the work week. Beginning Tuesday, temperatures will struggle to reach 90° through the week with a 50% chance of daily showers and storms.
Marine: Winds will be less than 15 knots with seas 2 to 4 feet, highest in the waters beyond 20 nm.
Tides/Coastal Flooding: Increasing astronomical influences from the upcoming new moon and perigee will result in elevated tide cycles next week. Minor coastal flooding will be possible with the evening high tides along the South Carolina coast, beginning as early as Monday. Coastal Flood Advisories could be needed.
