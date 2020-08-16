Better rain chances ahead, tropics turning active

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers and thunderstorms have remained isolated today, allowing temperatures to top out in the lower 90s this afternoon.
Isolated downpours will be possible through mid evening, but most of us will remain dry for the rest of the day. Temperatures fall into the upper 80s at sunset under partly cloudy skies.
Tybee Tides: 8.4' 6:39PM I 1.2' 1:30AM I 7.3'
We'll remain dry overnight, leading to good road conditions for our Monday morning commute. Inland communities have a chance to briefly drop into the upper 60s early Monday morning thanks to some drier air. Otherwise, temperatures for most of us will start out in the low to mid 70s, but we will warm near 90 degrees already by noon.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms develop by mid afternoon, lasting into the evening. There is also a chance that rain holds together as it moves into our western communities from Middle Georgia late Monday into early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday presents a much better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs near 90 degrees. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms remain possible each afternoon through the end of the week, with temperatures a couple degrees below average as highs top out in the upper 80s.
Tropics:
Tropical Depression Josephine will curve north toward Bermuda over the next few days and does not pose a risk to the United States.
We are also watching two Tropical Waves in the Atlantic, both with a 40 percent chance of development over the next five days. The western-most wave will move over the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday, where conditions are a bit more favorable for development.
The wave moving off Africa could become better organized over the Central Atlantic midweek. There is no immediate threat to the Lowcountry or Coastal Empire, but we will be watching these systems closely over the next few days. Stay tuned for updates!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
