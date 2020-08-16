Donations being accepted for Brunswick back-to-school drive

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Golden Isles Broadcasting stations are preparing to give out school supplies, but need the community’s help.
Radio stations 104.1 the Wave, 92.7 SSI, The New Magic 105.9 and WBQO 93.7 are hosting the second annual back-to-school supplies drive.
This year’s goal is to “Stuff the Telluride” with new and unwrapped school supplies.
Donations can be dropped off August 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sam’s Club parking lot in Brunswick.
- Backpacks
- Pencils
- Pens
- Colored pencils
- Crayons
- Markers
- Loose paper (college & wide-ruled)
- Spiral notebooks
- 3-ring binders
- Glue sticks
- Tissues
- Hand sanitizer
- PPE
Cash donations will be accepted, and all funds will be used to purchase additional school supplies needed. More information can be found on Facebook.
