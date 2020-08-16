DPH reports second-youngest COVID-19 related death in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Department of Public Health reports that a 15-year-old boy from Gwinnett County has died due to complications from the coronavirus. This makes him the second-youngest COVID-19 related death in the state.
The Department of Health’s website lists the young man as having comorbidity, or other underlying health conditions in addition to the complications suffered by COVID-19.
Officials did not say when or where the teenager contracted the virus.
Gwinnett County has had the second most infections in the state with 21,411 confirmed cases. The youngest confirmed death caused by COVID-19 in Georgia was a 7-year-old boy from Savannah.
