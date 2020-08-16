Pooler citizens come together for rally at Memorial Park

Organizer Latricia Brown says the event started as a nonviolent peaceful protest, but then she decided she wanted something bigger than that. Brown says she wanted to have a rally where people could hear from politicians and educators to learn about valuable resources that are available in Pooler. One of the main talking points the rally focused on was election issues and voter rights that Brown says are concerns some people have. Brown says the landscape of Pooler is ever-changing and she wants to make sure that all ethnicities are represented and feel like they have a place.