Pooler citizens come together for rally at Memorial Park

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) -Dozens of people came out on Sunday to join the Pooler Rally for Diversity and Inclusion. The organizer says there hasn’t been anything like this in Pooler and she wanted to make an impact.
Organizer Latricia Brown says the event started as a nonviolent peaceful protest, but then she decided she wanted something bigger than that. Brown says she wanted to have a rally where people could hear from politicians and educators to learn about valuable resources that are available in Pooler. One of the main talking points the rally focused on was election issues and voter rights that Brown says are concerns some people have. Brown says the landscape of Pooler is ever-changing and she wants to make sure that all ethnicities are represented and feel like they have a place.
“If you look around and you don’t see anybody that looks like you, you’re going to think that there are no black business owners or there are no black female entrepreneurs that are in Pooler,” Brown said. “I’m one of them. I’m in Pooler and I specifically chose Pooler and did not want to put a business in Savannah because I feel like there are good things happening here and more can come if we just look at Pooler a little bit harder.”
The mayor and council members also came for the rally. The organizer says she could see this event being something that she does annually.
