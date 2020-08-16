Wetter weather ahead, tropics waking up!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We'll remain mostly dry overnight, leading to good road conditions for our Monday morning commute. Inland communities have a chance to briefly drop into the upper 60s early Monday morning thanks to some drier air.
Otherwise, temperatures for most of us will start out in the low to mid 70s, but we will warm near 90 degrees already by noon.
Tybee Tides: 1.1' 1:30AM I 7.3' 7:05AM I 0.3' 1:38PM
Isolated showers and thunderstorms develop by mid afternoon, lasting into the evening. There is also a chance that rain holds together as it moves into our western communities from Middle Georgia late Monday into early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday presents a much better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs near 90 degrees. Some of these thunderstorms could lead to street flooding with localized heavy rainfall.
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms remain possible each afternoon through the end of the week, with temperatures a couple degrees below average as highs top out in the upper 80s.
Tropics:
Josephine is now just a remnant low that will curve north toward Bermuda over the next few days and does not pose a risk to the United States.
We are also watching two Tropical Waves in the Atlantic, both with a 50 percent chance of development over the next five days. The western-most wave will move over the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday, where conditions are a bit more favorable for development.
The wave moving off Africa could become better organized over the Central Atlantic midweek. There is no immediate threat to the Lowcountry or Coastal Empire, but we will be watching these systems closely over the next few days. Stay tuned for updates!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
