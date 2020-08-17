Athletes return to practice in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The high school sports seasons are just around the corner for South Carolina public schools. In Beaufort County, Monday was one athletes and coaches have been waiting for for quite a while.
“Excited. I was really happy to be out here. We’re so ready to be out here,” said Bluffton senior tight end Tre Brown.
“I’ve never taken that long away from the game, so I’ve been ready to get back,” said Bluffton senior running back Kylan Simmons.
Teams in Beaufort County were allowed to take the field together and practice for the first time in five months Monday, though it was anything but ordinary.
“What’s the strangest part of this? Wearing a mask being a part. You can’t really hit the bag like you want to. You have to clean them after, all that,” said Bluffton junior defensive end D.J. Aiken.
The mask wasn’t the only change. Players were screened before taking the field.
Balls and pads were sanitized after each group session and players were kept socially distanced as often as possible.
Head coach John Houpt says it's all part of what the team must do if they want to play this fall.
“We’ve been doing this for five months. Everyone kind of knows you have to wear a mask. You have to social distance. You know how to treat and talk to people. So everyone has an idea of what we’re doing. It’s just making sure they’re still following it when they’re out here on the field,” said Houpt.
Now the Bobcats, just like the rest of their Beaufort County counterparts, have a lot to do and just a little time to do it. The South Carolina High School League season is set to begin in a little more than a month on Sept. 25.
