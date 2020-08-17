Chatham Co. runoff results not certified yet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Board of Elections supervisor said the results for Primary Runoff elections on Aug. 11 are not certified. However, he also said last week’s runoffs went significantly better than the June 9 Primary.
Chatham County Elections Supervisor Russell Bridges said the county had over 8,000 absentee ballots and employees were more comfortable with the voting equipment.
The Board of Elections said the Board of Registrar’s Office is currently balancing absentee ballots. This means the office is recounting ballots after election workers to make sure the final number of votes are the same.
Once that is done, the certification will be done.
Board members also discussed during Monday night’s meeting that voters shared concerns about lack of signage at polling locations and some being told they had already voted when they claimed they did not.
“It’s not a simple give them a card and let them vote. It’s an issue that we have to actually work to resolve, because if you’re flagged as an absentee voter, that means you potentially already voted,” Bridges said.
Bridges said a number of issues voters had in the Primary on June 9 were resolved and more training was provided for employees.
“The August runoff went significantly better obviously than the June primary. Everybody now has, this was their second go around with the equipment. They were a whole lot more comfortable with it. A number of the issues that occurred in June have been resolved. In troubleshooting, there was a lot more training,” Bridges said.
Bridges also said they’ve begun the process of preparing for the General Election on Nov. 3.
One of the goals for the upcoming election is to enhance and improve training for employees.
One thing that was not discussed in the meeting was a group calling for the Election Supervisor’s resignation.
Retirees United For The Future is also asking the board to implement a plan to monitor absentee ballots and vet polling locations among other things.
We reached out to the Election Supervisor about this but he said he did not want to comment.
