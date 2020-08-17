Chatham County meets mask requirement threshold set forth by Gov. Kemp’s new executive order

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Governor Kemps’s new executive order went into effect on Sunday morning.
That extends the shelter in place for medically fragile, a ban on large gatherings and also allows communities to have face-covering requirements if they meet a threshold requirement.
The governor’s order is based on what the Georgia Department of Health refers to as the community transmission index. That’s the number of confirmed cases over the past 14 days per 100,000 people.
The order calls for more than 100 to have a mask mandate. Chatham County sits at more than 450 on Monday, August 17th.
In fact, as of Monday, every county in the Coastal Health District sits above 180 cases per 100,000 people.
Dr. Lawton Davis with the Coastal Health District says this is just one measurement of how prevalent the virus is in a community. He says they also watch the daily case rate, percentage of positive tests, hospitalization cases, and deaths.
Though Chatham County specifically sits in the red category in several areas, Dr. Davis says we are seeing some positive signs that numbers are slowly showing improvement.
“I have to say I am cautiously optimistic that if we continue to follow the guidance about wearing masks and all the other good social hygiene measures and we are respectful of our neighbors and don’t do things that are going to put older people who are at higher risk anyway at increased risk of exposure then we will continue in the right direction,” Dr. Davis said.
He says he is appreciative of local government and their actions to mitigate. He just asks the community to be good citizens and mask up following the orders that are in place. Dr. Davis says we know these measures work and if we diligently continue then he believes we will continue to see a decline in the numbers.
The Coastal Health District has had a busy week and a half as students are returning to school amid the pandemic.
“School systems are doing the best they can and we’re doing the best we can to work with them to determine who may be, or may not have been exposed at school,” said Dr. Davis. “I can tell you we’ve already had multiple exposures in those counties that have already resumed school you know in-person classroom activities.”
He says what makes this time challenging is the nuances of every case and no single set in stone rule. They work with the school district to identify and interview the cases to determine who needs to quarantine. He says it’s important families understand the difference between quarantine and isolation. Those who have been exposed need to quarantine for 14 days as symptoms could take longer to appear while those with the virus will be asked to isolate.
“If they follow the normal course they are going to be well in 6-8 days or so and certainly no longer infectious after ten days so they are good to go, they can come back to school,” said Dr. Davis.
While he doesn’t have official numbers, Dr. Davis says since classes have begun students have been impacted by the virus.
“I can tell you that we’ve had quite a few students who have tested positive and we have a significant number of students who are on or in their 14 day period of quarantine and school just started what a week or ten days ago,” he said.
Dr. Davis says they are learning and doing their best to take it case by case and believes they will only get better with time.
