Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 8-17-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will dissipate over the area today as a second cold front moves in from the west. The front will linger over the area into Saturday before high pressure returns. Scattered showers and storms are expected every afternoon as temps remain seasonable. In the tropics there are no active systems but there are two tropical waves to watch. The first is a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. There is a 50% chance of this wave becoming tropical in the next 5 days as it moves quickly to the west into the Caribbean Sea. The second wave is south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The wave is moving to the west-northwest and there is a 60% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days.