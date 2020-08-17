Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 8-17-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will dissipate over the area today as a second cold front moves in from the west. The front will linger over the area into Saturday before high pressure returns. Scattered showers and storms are expected every afternoon as temps remain seasonable. In the tropics there are no active systems but there are two tropical waves to watch. The first is a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. There is a 50% chance of this wave becoming tropical in the next 5 days as it moves quickly to the west into the Caribbean Sea. The second wave is south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The wave is moving to the west-northwest and there is a 60% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days.
Today will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Monday will be partly to cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
