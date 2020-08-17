First day in the books for Richmond Hill High students

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Day one is in the books for Bryan County students and staff as they wrapped up the first day of school on Monday.
Richmond Hill High School is requiring students and staff to wear face coverings in the building. Before students walk through the doors, masks are required, and hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the building.
The principal said they’ve prepared for this day.
“Day one was very successful. To be completely honest we had a great start, kids are here and they’re on campus, they have their face coverings on and they’re being very respectful of the process,” Richmond Hill High School Principal Bivens Miller said.
The red carpet was ready for students and staff Monday morning as they kicked off the first day of school pandemic style.
“I was so excited to be back because. We were gone in quarantine for so long, just being on a routine and being back and seeing all my friends and stuff, obviously socially distanced, but it’s just been very good,” junior Jaslyn Price said.
Leading a school during a pandemic isn't what Miller ever imagined he would be doing, but he says they've had time to prepare for the big day with approximately 1,700 students in the building for face-to-face learning and nearly 600 learning virtually.
“Did I have concerns? I think we all internalize things differently. You know you have your typical first day jitters, I’m not going to say that I slept through the entire night last night, but I typically don’t on the first day of school.”
Miller says staff members are thoroughly cleaning between each class.
They will also be monitoring if there happens to be any positive cases among students and staff and are in constant communication with district leaders.
