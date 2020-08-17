Frances Meeks Elementary makes first day picture happen despite COVID-19

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -As students in Bryan County returned to the classroom on Monday, faculty at Frances Meeks elementary got creative when it came to the first day of school pictures.
Students were able to get a maskless picture with their teachers. With parents not being allowed inside of the building and students and staff required to wear masks when inside, principal Brittney Mobley says they had to come up with a way students could still take pictures pandemic style.
She says the cutouts were originally made for open house, but they were also a big hit for the first day of school. Meeks says they have blown up on social media since the school put them outside.
”As moms, we love a back to school picture with the teacher,” Meeks said. “So we knew that anytime you take a picture at school we would have on our mask. So what better way we thought, the teachers had an idea just to do these cutouts and we rallied as a team and made it happen.”
As far as the first day, Mobley says it has been smooth sailing and students are doing well with wearing their masks. She says they are looking to finishing the year strong.
