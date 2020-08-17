Jasper County students return to virtual class

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Jasper County students will be returning to the classroom by virtual means.
The school district made the decision to go online just a few weeks ago. Parents and students will figure out their new system for the first time this Monday.
School has officially started, but students entered the classroom last week. Jasper County just finished it’s LEAP week, completing state-mandated testing. The testing assessed student’s skills and abilities. This testing helps the state and school districts better understand how students were doing after the extended absence due to COVID-19.
The district knows the process may be confusing, so they set up a step-by-step how-to video which can be found on their website and Facebook page. To get started parents log onto their Jasper County portal, choose their teacher, and enter the classroom. To make that possible, the district had to make sure everyone was prepared. They gave out hundreds of devices over the last few weeks, but some parents still have not received theirs
“If you still are in need of a device we are asking parents for you to please call yours child assign school and arrange a time for pick up,” says Jasper County Superintendent Dr. Rechelle Anderson
The district says they have done what they can to provide resources to parents.
“Childcare,” she said. “Once again wanted to give you an update in regards to childcare. Our childcare reminder that we do have childcare options available. At our JCAP Richland center and AGAPE at Hardeeville.”
That childcare kicks off in September. If parents want to sign up they need to do so quickly because there are only 40 spots at each location and it is first come first serve.
