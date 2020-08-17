Laughter isn’t the only medicine at Front Porch Improv

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a new sign hanging in on the door of Front Porch Improv.
“We’re starting this new venture. One of our company members is an acupuncturist. So, she’s going to start doing some community acupuncture,” said FPI Co-owner Brianne Halverson.
A unique scenario, that like any great improv skit, started with a simple suggestion they couldn’t turn down.
“So, improv you always say yes to everything. That’s the rule right?” Halverson says.
Yes and, maybe there's a little more too it than meets the eye.
“Really what we’re trying to do is engage our community. We’re trying to add value, and we’re trying to make people’s lives better. Including our own. We’re selfish!” Laughed Halverson.
So, when a doctor of acupuncture walks into an improv theater, it's not a set up, and there's no punchline.
In fact, it kind of makes sense.
“Art is healing right? We know that painting, dancing, improv, comedy is itself healing. So, it’s not a big stretch,” said Doctor of Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine Gabriella Rivera.
Similarities, not only when it comes to their potential health benefits, but also when it comes to the apprehension surrounding them.
“Just like being on the stage may be scary for some people at first, acupuncture if you’re not familiar with it might seem intimidating. But I just want to encourage people to really, come in and explore something new that might be life changing,” said Rivera.
But, if you’re still hesitant Halverson suggests following the number one rule of improv.
“Say yes! Try something new but also do something for yourself. Take care of yourself. We all need to take care of ourselves right now and each other.”
Acupuncture isn’t the only health related service Front Porch has available and they say they plan on offering even more for the community in the future.
