Local business denies service to patron not wearing mask

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The owner of a local business in Savannah is speaking out after a patron was refused service in his restaurant for not complying with a mask policy.
Crystal Beer Parlor owner John Nichols posted to Facebook on Sunday that a man who was not wearing a mask verbally berated staff after being refused service. Nichols says the man came in for dinner with his wife, who was wearing a mask. The man claimed he was unable to wear a mask because he was asthmatic.
Nichols says that Crystal Beer Parlor’s policy regarding masks states that diners may take their masks off once they are seated to eat and drink. He continued to say that masks were expected when not seated. He continued, saying that when the man was denied service, he became very agitated, threatening to sue the staff and yelling expletives.
Nichols’ post is available to view in full below.
