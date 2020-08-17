Monday: Summer heat, only spotty afternoon storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s partly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid-70s inland, mid and upper 70s along the I-95 corridor and near 80° in Savannah and along the beaches through 8 a.m.
It’s a bit muggy out the door this morning.
The forecast remains mostly dry through the morning commute. Under sunshine, the temperature warms to near 90° by noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s. It’ll feel hotter than 105° in a few spots this afternoon.
Isolated showers and storms are possible between lunch and dinner-time. Whatever storms develop will diminish around sunset this evening.
We’ll begin Tuesday in the low to mid-70s inland; a little milder at the coast. Tuesday features a greater shot at afternoon and evening rain and thunder with temperatures peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
A wetter weather pattern is forecast to linger through the rest of the work-week as a cold front stalls around the area. There will be, daily, rounds of scattered showers and storms.
Have a great day,
Cutter
