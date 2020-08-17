2nd District Chatham County Commissioner passes away

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -2nd District Chatham County Commissioner James Holmes passed away shortly after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this August.
Commissioner Homes’ wife informed WTOC of his passing on Monday morning.
Holmes served as the Commissioner for Chatham County’s 2nd District since 2004. He spent most of his life as an advocate for young people, coaching basketball for many years everywhere from the Frank Callen Boys Club to Savannah State.
